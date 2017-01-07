Report: Westminster Schools counselor among Florida airport shooting survivors

The college counseling director of Buckhead’s Westminster Schools survived a Jan. 6 mass murder at a Florida airport when his laptop computer stopped one of the gunman’s bullets, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.

Steve Frappier was in the crowd at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a gunman opened fire, killing five people and wounding others. According to the Journal-Constitution, Frappier later discovered a bullet had penetrated his computer and stopped in a pocket of his backpack, saving him from injury.

“If I didn’t have that backpack on, the bullet would have shot me between the shoulders,” Frappier said in a Miami Herald interview.

According to media reports, a Marietta woman, Olga Woltering, was among the people killed, and Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary for President George W. Bush, was close enough to the scene to hear the gunshots. The suspected gunman, Esteban Santiago, 26, of Alaska, is in police custody.

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments