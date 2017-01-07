Sandy Springs joins effort for transit tax ballot question

Sandy Springs is backing a countywide effort to get some type of mass-transit funding on the November 2018 ballot.

The effort is a spin-off of last year’s successful countywide transportation special local option sales tax question that will fund road and trail projects. Fulton mayors at the time could not agree to also seek a MARTA sales tax increase, but talks have continued, as Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul explained at the Dec. 20 City Council meeting.

The mayors and county leaders are discussing possible consensus on mass transit projects to fund throughout the county — possibly MARTA, possible other forms of transit run by other agencies. Those are “thorny” issues, Paul said.

But in the meantime, they are backing an effort to get the state Legislature’s permission to put some type of transit-related sales tax on the 2018 ballot. That provides a deadline to see if consensus can be reached in the next year, Paul said. The Sandy Springs council approved a resolution supporting the ballot question request.

