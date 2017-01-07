Storm produces mostly ice; officials warn to avoid travel

A storm originally predicted to produce significant snowfall here by Saturday morning instead brought mostly sleet and ice. Fallen trees and power lines remain a problem, and authorities are warning people to avoid travel Saturday due to the cold and possible ice on roads.

Forecasts just before the storm began late Friday afternoon called for 1 to 4 inches of snow in Reporter communities. In the end, most areas saw no snow or only a dusting that stuck to grassy areas. However, all areas saw sleet or freezing rain that glazed trees and cars. Snow did accumulate in parts of the state farther north.

Saturday temperatures in Reporter communities are predicted to remain below freezing all day and drop to around 17 degrees overnight.

