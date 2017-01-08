Letter: Sandy Springs could have a better, cheaper logo

I was so happy to see Sandy Springs was doing a new logo, as the old one looked like something for a nursing home — very bad. (“2016 Year in Review,” Dec. 23.) The new logo is also a disappointment. How could a city go so wrong? Think of Decatur and their primary-colored buildings [logo], which is so fun and festive. The new logo looks like the Sheraton Inn logo and is no better than the old. The colors are not at all fun and uplifting.

I saw where $90,000 was spent on this. What an outrage. There are so many art schools around. You could have offered $1,000 or even $5,000 for the best logo.

Please go back to the drawing board — maybe use a stylized design of the King and Queen buildings. There should also be some red or yellow for pop. The blue should not be navy but more electric, like French blue. The green should not be dead green either.

Susie Cabera

Sandy Springs

