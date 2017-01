Brookhaven races into 2017

Brookhaven celebrated the new year with the Jan. 1 Resolution Run at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA Station, with many residents participating despite the rainy weather. Blake Jorgensen won the 1-mile race. Other events included a 4-mile race for ages 9 and up and a 50-meter dash for children. (Photos by Kate Awtrey)

