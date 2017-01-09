Dunwoody council approves $42,000 toward purchase of North Metro SWAT command vehicle

The Dunwoody City Council voted Jan. 9 to spend $41,916 toward the purchase of a command vehicle to be shared by the North Metro SWAT Team.

Total cost of the Freightliner command vehicle from Summit Body Works is $247,659 and is being divided among the North Metro SWAT cities of Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Johns Creek and Brookhaven based on the cities’ populations, explained Dunwoody Chief Billy Grogan to City Council members.

According to the MOU, Sandy Springs will pay $88,228; John’s Creek will pay $73,616; and Brookhaven will pay $43,897.

Money used to cover Dunwoody’s share of the cost will come from money seized from drug dealers, Grogan said.

As part of the purchase, Dunwoody Police is entering into a memorandum of understanding between the John’s Creek Police Department, the Brookhaven Police Department and the Sandy Springs Police Department for the purchase.

The MOU states the Sandy Springs Police Department will purchase, own and maintain the vehicle, Grogan said. He said the vehicle is not a military vehicle but was designed by a company that specializes in outfitting specialty vehicles.

The MOU also states the city of Sandy Springs will create a process for each city to use the command vehicle on a first come/first serve basis. If two agencies need the vehicle at the same time, the Sandy Springs Police chief will make the decision which agency gets to use it.

The command vehicle allows supervisors and decision makers to work together inside a fully equipped vehicle during crisis situations, Grogan said.

The 28-foot long command vehicle designed by Colorado-based Summit Bodyworks will come fitted with computer systems, gun lockers, video cameras, and a radio tower, among other items.

“We’ve needed a command vehicle for quite a long time,” Grogan said. “This is a piece of equipment urgently needed. Right now our command and control is being done on the hood of a vehicle.”

Dunwoody currently has an armored vehicle.

The Dunwoody Police Department partnered with the Sandy Springs Police Department and the John’s Creek Police Department in 2009 to form the North Metro SWAT team. The Brookhaven Police Department joined in 2013.

