New Sandy Springs street may be named for legendary doctor

A new downtown Sandy Springs street may be named for the late Dr. Leila Daughtry Denmark, a pediatrician renowned for her common-sense treatment and her long life.

The planned street will connect Roswell Road and Boylston Street through what is now an alley and the former location of the Sandy Springs post office. City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio recently proposed naming it Denmark Street after hearing the story of the doctor, who died in 2012 at age 114.

According to a family website and media reports, Denmark began practicing in Sandy Springs and had a role in developing the whooping cough vaccine. In the 1970s, she wrote a book about child care called “Every Child Should Have a Chance.” She practiced medicine until age 103.

City staff members are researching the possible street naming, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

