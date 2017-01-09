Brookhaven Police investigating shooting

Brookhaven Police continue to investigate a shooting at a bar in Northeast Plaza in the very early morning hours of Sunday.

At about 3 a.m., officers were called to Acapulco sports bar located at 3363 Buford Highway inside Northeast Plaza about an armed person in the parking lot, according to a press release.

“Officers quickly learned of a shooting that had occurred,” said Major Brandon Gurley in the press release.

“All parties involved in the shooting were eventually located. Detectives are working to sort out the details surrounding the shooting and file charges on those responsible,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments