Brookhaven Police investigating shooting

Brookhaven Police continue to investigate a shooting at a bar in Northeast Plaza in the very early morning hours of Sunday in which one person was injured after apparently waving a toy gun at an armed employee.

No arrests and no charges have been filed at his point, according to police.

At about 3 a.m. on Jan. 8, officers were called to Acapulco sports bar located at 3363 Buford Highway inside Northeast Plaza about an armed person in the parking lot, according to a press release.

“Officers quickly learned of a shooting that had occurred,” said Major Brandon Gurley in the press release.

Gurley said in a press release that a male became extremely intoxicated and at one point fell to the ground at the bar.

“Some sort of dispute began as the manager and security guard attempted to help the patron off the ground. Eventually, the male subject was heard saying the he ‘had something’ for the employees as he exited the business,” according to the press release.

The intoxicated man was seen a short time later walking toward the business holding a pistol in his hand. An employee of the bar grabbed their own handgun and confronted the man and told him not to come into the bar. The armed employee fired several rounds at the drunk man, forcing him to retreat and leave in a white truck, according to police.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., the armed person who left the bar was located at 2515 Northeast Expressway, the Avenues 85 Apartments, after calling 911 and saying he had been shot.

“Officers found that the subject had been shot in his shoulder and wrist. Officers recovered a replica or toy handgun at this location that they believe was involved in the incident. The subject was transported by ambulance to an Atlanta area hospital where he remains,” according to police.

“This investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this point. Names are not yet being released,” Gurley said in the release.

