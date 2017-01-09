Report: MJCC target of false bomb threat

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta was one of many Jewish community centers in several states to be targeted by fake bomb threats on Jan. 9, according to the Atlanta Jewish Times.

According to news reports, approximately 15 JCCs from across the country received bomb threats. At the MJCC on Tilly Mill Road, officials there consulted with the Dunwoody Police Department and determined an evacuation was not necessary.

JCCs in at least six states were targets of the false bomb threats, according to a report by ABC News.

