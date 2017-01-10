City Council approves development for Dunwoody Village corner

Dunwoody City Council has voted to approve a special land use permit for a planned development at 5419 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, the site of a former Phillips 66 gas station and car wash that now sits vacant.

Developers Crim & Associates plan to build a 5,800-square-foot restaurant/retail structure at the corner of Chamblee-Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads. The SLUP was needed for extra parking spaces at the site. On Dec. 12, the council approved the request for five spaces per 1,000 square feet of floor space in the building.

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments