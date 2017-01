Sandy Springs CEO named to MARTA board

Al Pond, a Sandy Springs resident, has been named to the MARTA board of directors, effective this month. Pond is the CEO of Pond & Company, an international planning firm headquartered in Peachtree Corners. He is also on the board of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce. Pond declined to comment on the MARTA board appointment.

