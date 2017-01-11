Brookhaven Police blotter, Dec. 25-Jan. 1

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 25 through Jan. 1
The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website and is presumed to be accurate.
Possession and DUI
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 28, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.
1100 block of Dorby Park Drive — On Dec. 30, a man and woman were arrested, charged with marijuana possession.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 30, at night, a man was charged with marijuana with intent to distribute.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, a man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 31, a woman was arrested, charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, a man was arrested, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Theft and Burglary
4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, a woman was arrested, charged with theft.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 30, a woman was arrested, chargedc with theft by deception.
1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On Jan. 1, a man was arrested, charged with stealing a car.
Arrests
3400 block of Brookleigh Lane — On Dec. 25, a man was arrested, charged with vandalism. At the same property, another man was arrested 15 minutes later on a disorderly conduct charge.
3800 block of Granger Drive — On Dec. 25, a man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.
2000 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 25, a man was charged with obstruction and interference.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested, charged with driving without a license.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Dec. 27, a man was charged with obstruction and interference.
1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 28, a man was arrested, charged with driving without a license.
1300 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 28, a man was arrested, charged with loitering and prowling.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 28, a woman was arrested, charged with making false representations to city departments.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 29, a man was charged with driving without a license.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, a man was charged with driving without a license.
1100 block of Dorby Park — On Dec. 30, a man was arrested, charged with reckless driving.