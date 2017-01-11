Brookhaven Police blotter, Dec. 25-Jan. 1

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 25 through Jan. 1

Possession and DUI

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 28, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.

1100 block of Dorby Park Drive — On Dec. 30, a man and woman were arrested, charged with marijuana possession.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 30, at night, a man was charged with marijuana with intent to distribute.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, a man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested, charged with marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 31, a woman was arrested, charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 31, a man was arrested, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft and Burglary

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 27, a woman was arrested, charged with theft.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 30, a woman was arrested, chargedc with theft by deception.

1200 block of Druid Knoll Drive — On Jan. 1, a man was arrested, charged with stealing a car.

Arrests

3400 block of Brookleigh Lane — On Dec. 25, a man was arrested, charged with vandalism. At the same property, another man was arrested 15 minutes later on a disorderly conduct charge.

3800 block of Granger Drive — On Dec. 25, a man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

2000 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 25, a man was charged with obstruction and interference.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested, charged with driving without a license.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Dec. 27, a man was charged with obstruction and interference.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 28, a man was arrested, charged with driving without a license.

1300 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 28, a man was arrested, charged with loitering and prowling.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 28, a woman was arrested, charged with making false representations to city departments.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 29, a man was charged with driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 29, a man was charged with driving without a license.

1100 block of Dorby Park — On Dec. 30, a man was arrested, charged with reckless driving.

