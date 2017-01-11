Buckhead police blotter, Dec. 18-24

From police reports dated from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

The following informvation was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its records and is presumed to be accurate.

Robbery

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — On Dec. 19, a person who was pumping gas said a man with a gun approached and demanded his wallet. The victim surrendered his wallet and the robber fled the location.

Burglary

4000 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Sometime during the week of Dec. 18, a kitchen window was shattered. No items were reported missing.

2400 block of Coronet Way — Sometime on Dec. 19, an apartment was entered with no signs of force. Clothing, shoes, battery, TV, and miscellaneous papers were removed from the location.

4400 block of Northside Drive — On Dec. 19, in the evening, a side door to a home was forced open. No items were reported taken.

200 block of 26th Street — On Dec. 20, in the evening, a rear window to an apartment was forced open. A MacBook Pro, an Xbox, a Samsung sound system, Bose headphones and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

700 block of Woodward Way — On Dec. 21, a garage door was forced open and someone stole a shotgun, a PS4, a MacBook Pro, a Seiko watch, an iPad, and a cellphone.

100 block of 26th Street — On Dec. 22, the glass in the rear door of a home was shattered. A flat screen TV, a MacBook Pro, an iPad Air 2 and various jewelry items were stolen.

100 block of 28th Street — On Dec. 24, on Christmas Eve, a Samsung TV and a laptop were stolen from a home.

Commercial Burglary

1085 Lindbergh Drive — Sometime during the week of Dec. 18, a lock at a storage facility was cut and tire rims, tires, appliance dollies, a cherry table, a bench, a mirror, a trash can, a shipping blanket and a 5-foot pole were stolen.

740 Sidney Marcus Boulevard — On Dec. 18, cash, gift cards and money orders were stolen from an apartment complex.

2770 Lenox Road — On Dec. 19, the alarm was activated at a business. The lock had been tampered with and a door pried open. Computers, phones, $209 cash and miscellaneous other electronics were removed. The suspect drove a Jeep Wrangler.

41 Irby Road — On Dec. 19, someone forced entry to the liquor room in a bar and stole several different kinds of liquor.

1465 Chattahoochee Avenue — On Dec. 20, in the morning, a series of businesses were burglarized. The front door lock at a gym was damaged and an iPad and iMac were stolen. Surveillance footage at another gym showed a man break out the front business window with a baseball bat, but no items were reported stolen. The alarm at a gallery was activated and police discovered the front door lock had been forced and $6 and a 9-mm handgun stolen. The front door lock was damaged at a hair salon. Surveillance footage showed a dark-colored Mustang in the driveway. No items reported missing.

505 Pharr Road — On Dec. 22, a lock was damaged to gain entry to a suites hotel. An Echo leaf blower, a Titan paint sprayer, a Ryobi saw, a DeWalt Drill and other DeWalt tools were stolen.

3626 Peachtree Road — On Dec. 22, an HP Laptop was stolen from a church.

110 East Andrews Drive — On Dec. 23, a window pane was missing from a jewelry business. A costume bracelet and costume necklace were stolen.

1789 Cheshire Bridge Road — On Dec. 23, in the morning, a wireless access point was stolen from a ride-sharing business.

1544 Piedmont Avenue — On Dec. 23, in the morning, the front door glass to a pharmacy was busted. No items were reported stolen.

Larceny

Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, there were 34 larcenies from vehicles reported and 40 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto theft

There were 13 reported incidents of auto theft between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24.

