Dunwoody Police blotter, Dec. 25-Jan. 1

Burglary

4300 block of Georgetown Square — On the evening of Dec. 28, a burglary occurred at a new subdivision.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a woman was charged with shoplifting clothes and jewelry from a clothing store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a man was charged with shoplifting at a department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested at a department store, accused of stealing a jacket.

4800 block of Windwood Drive — On Dec. 26, items were stolen from a mail box.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a woman reported the theft of her wallet.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a woman stole three bottles of perfume from a clothing store. The goods were recovered.

3500 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 27, a woman reported theft of several electronics and that her home had been vandalized.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, a man stole a pair of Adidas sneakers from a store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, three females accused of shoplifting were arrested at a discount store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, a woman reported losing her cellphone at Perimeter Mall.

1900 block of Wellesley Trace — Overnight on Dec. 29, a MacBook was stolen out of a woman’s car.

1600 block of Leeds Way — On Dec. 29, a man reported that someone stole clothing from his car.

1900 block of Poppleford Lane — On Dec. 29, a man’s Honda was broken in to and damaged.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 29, two iPhone 7 phones were stolen from a cellphone company. The suspect dropped his own phone, a Samsung Galaxy, at the scene.

4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, a man was arrested on a shoplifting charge.

4400 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 1, a man was arrested for shoplifting. A few hours later, another man was arrested for shoplifting at the same address.

Assault

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 25, police responded to a fight in the parking lot of Perimeter Mall.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, police responded to an assault call which involved damage to two vehicles in the parking lot.

4700 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 29, police responded to a custody dispute at a dental office.

Arrests

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 25, a woman was charged with fraud.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 26, police responded to an apartment complex in regards to a call about a suspicious person, who was arrested for his actions.

4900 block of Firth Lane — On Dec. 26, a man was charged with disorderly conduct at a private residence.

I-285/Shallowford Road — On Dec. 26, a woman was arrested during a traffic stop, charged with driving with a suspended South Carolina license.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, police arrested two men during a traffic stop on drug charges. The men had 41 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana, and 26 grams of other hallucinogenic drugs.

1400 block of Valley View Road — On Dec. 27, a woman was charged with damage to property.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 28, a 17-year-old man was charged with marijuana posssession and disorderly conduct.

I-285 EB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, police found marijuana in an orange pill bottle during a traffic stop. A woman was arrested.

4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 28, after a hit-and-run accident, police tracked down the offender and found him in possession of synthetic marijuana. He was arrested.

