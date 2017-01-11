Dunwoody Police blotter, Dec. 25-Jan. 1

From Dunwoody police reports dated Dec. 25 through Jan. 1
The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website and is presumed to be accurate.
Burglary
4300 block of Georgetown Square — On the evening of Dec. 28, a burglary occurred at a new subdivision.
Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a woman was charged with shoplifting clothes and jewelry from a clothing store.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a man was charged with shoplifting at a department store.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a man was arrested at a department store, accused of stealing a jacket.
4800 block of Windwood Drive — On Dec. 26, items were stolen from a mail box.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a woman reported the theft of her wallet.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, a woman stole three bottles of perfume from a clothing store. The goods were recovered.
3500 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 27, a woman reported theft of several electronics and that her home had been vandalized.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, a man stole a pair of Adidas sneakers from a store.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, three females accused of shoplifting were arrested at a discount store.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, a woman reported losing her cellphone at Perimeter Mall.
1900 block of Wellesley Trace — Overnight on Dec. 29, a MacBook was stolen out of a woman’s car.
1600 block of Leeds Way — On Dec. 29, a man reported that someone stole clothing from his car.
1900 block of Poppleford Lane — On Dec. 29, a man’s Honda was broken in to and damaged.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 29, two iPhone 7 phones were stolen from a cellphone company. The suspect dropped his own phone, a Samsung Galaxy, at the scene.
4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 30, a man was arrested on a shoplifting charge.
4400 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 31, a man was arrested for shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 1, a man was arrested for shoplifting. A few hours later, another man was arrested for shoplifting at the same address.
Assault
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 25, police responded to a fight in the parking lot of Perimeter Mall.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 26, police responded to an assault call which involved damage to two vehicles in the parking lot.
4700 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 29, police responded to a custody dispute at a dental office.
Arrests
100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 25, a woman was charged with fraud.
100 block of Perimeter Center — On Dec. 26, police responded to an apartment complex in regards to a call about a suspicious person, who was arrested for his actions.
4900 block of Firth Lane — On Dec. 26, a man was charged with disorderly conduct at a private residence.
I-285/Shallowford Road — On Dec. 26, a woman was arrested during a traffic stop, charged with driving with a suspended South Carolina license.
I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 27, police arrested two men during a traffic stop on drug charges. The men had 41 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana, and 26 grams of other hallucinogenic drugs.
1400 block of Valley View Road — On Dec. 27, a woman was charged with damage to property.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 28, a 17-year-old man was charged with marijuana posssession and disorderly conduct.
I-285 EB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 28, police found marijuana in an orange pill bottle during a traffic stop. A woman was arrested.
4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 28, after a hit-and-run accident, police tracked down the offender and found him in possession of synthetic marijuana. He was arrested.