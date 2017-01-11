Sandy Springs Police blotter, Dec. 18-21

The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police from Dec. 18 through Dec. 21

The following information was provided by Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department from the department’s records and the information is presumed to be accurate.

Robbery

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, a 19-year old man was seen at Northside Hospital with injuries to his face. He said he had been beaten and robbed. The police were called and interviewed the man, who said he left work and at some point, while walking, was accosted by five men who robbed him and kicked him. He called his friends to pick him up, but did not call the police. His friends picked him up and when interviewed by the officers, had various stories of what they were told by the victim, none of which matched the other. Officers were not sure of the actual circumstances of the incident, but the man had some pretty evident facial injuries so whatever it was, he finished second.

8700 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 20, a 25-year old woman reported that around 10 p.m. she left a grocery store and headed to her condo complex. While she walked up her driveway, a man grabbed her red computer bag and her HP computer and ran into a wooded area nearby.

Burglary

Dunwoody Springs Drive — A woman said she went to a gym on Dec. 18, between 9 and 11 a.m., and upon return, found that someone had entered and ransacked her residence. It appears they entered through a window. The summary did not list the items taken.

2600 block of Spring Creek Drive — On Dec. 18, someone forced open the front door to an apartment, which was then ransacked. The resident said that he thinks other neighbors are responsible and several complaints of marijuana have focused on those neighbors. (NOTE: On Dec. 22, cops got a burglary in progress on Spring Creek Drive and arrested a suspect going into an apartment window so this guy’s case may be related.)

1000 block Huntcliff Trace — The resident said he returned home on Dec. 19 and found that his garage door was open. Inside, he found that areas of his home had been accessed and he later reported several small items missing, but larger items like TV’s and other higher-valued electronics were not tampered with. He suspected younger kids nearby that seem to be idle much of the time.

5300 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 19, someone forced open a door to the home. However, the resident said it appears they did not go inside the home.

4700 block of Powers Ferry Road — On Dec. 21, a back door was forced open to the home, however it appears that nothing was taken.

300 block of Mt. Vernon Highway — On Dec. 21, between 9 a.m. and noon, someone entered the home by forcing open a rear laundry door, and then took an 80-inch Panasonic TV, silver and $200 cash.

5800 block of Greenbrier Road — On Dec. 21, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., someone entered the home by forcing open a door between the house and the carport. A gun and other items were taken.

Theft

6900 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, before 2 p.m., a woman reported a Ford Focus backed into her Honda Civic in the parking lot. She saw three young males laughing and running from the cars. The owner of the Focus said his home was burglarized recently and the car keys were among the items taken. The suspects apparently returned to steal his car but the victim had installed a steering lock causing the car to move only straight forward or back; in this case back and into the Honda.

7400 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, a cellphone company employee stated a man, described as wearing a medical walking boot on his leg and walking with a noticeable limp, stole some Bluetooth headphones, left the store and entered a black Ford Mustang with a Superman symbol on the trunk.

Maryeanna Drive — On Dec. 19, a contractor reported that someone stole AC units from a home that was under construction.

227 Sandy Springs Place — On Dec. 19, employees of a grocery store saw a woman steal light bulbs and eye drops, place them in her purse, then try to leave the store. The employees stopped her and demanded the items back. She relinquished the bulbs but not the drops, and then ran to her car and drove away. She left in a Toyota Corolla. The eye drops cost $6.99.

1001 Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 19, a hospital employee said her wallet was stolen. She discovered the theft and went to the phone to call the stolen credit/debit cards in when she was informed that her debit card was used at a discount department store in Marietta for $88 and a credit card was used at the same store for $399. Be sure to cancel those cards ASAP!

227 Sandy Springs Place — On Dec. 21, a 79-year-old woman reported that she was at a grocery store and at some point her wallet was stolen from her purse. Her credit card was later used for $412 and $830 at a discount department store.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21, there were 6 thefts from vehicles.

Assault

A man came to the police department and said a co-worker at a pizza delivery company hit him twice in the face, causing an abrasion. The officer spoke with the woman, who said she did not hit him.

1600 block of Harbor Pointe Parkway — On Dec. 21, a 28-year old woman reported that about 1 a.m., she was in her bedroom when she heard her door get kicked in and her ex-girlfriend coming through it. She said the ex was swinging at her, but she ducked and weaved, trying to avoid some of the punches. The current girlfriend came out of the bathroom and saw the ex now absconding through the shattered door. She said she was dressed in camo gear — meaning to me that she probably snuck up to the residence and nobody could see her. She left in a Mercedes with Minnesota plates on it. The officer obtained the ex-girlfriend’s name and found the address was nearby. They eventually found her, but she denied ever going to her ex-girlfriend’s residence. The victim declined to press charges.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 21, a 25-year-old man put his iMac computer for sale on the “Offer Up” website, asking $460 for it. He was contacted by a man calling himself Mike Thomas. They agreed to meet at a grocery store on Hammond, which they did. Thomas pulled up in a Mercedes driven by another man. They exchanged money for the machine and the man left. The victim then noticed the four $100 bills were counterfeit, so he called Thomas back, telling him that he left something on the computer that he needed and asked them to return, which they did. The victim then tried to get his computer back and the two men struggled, but Thomas, after choking the victim, freed himself and fled in the Mercedes.

Fraud

A 23-year-old woman on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road reported that she met a guy named Ahmad on Instagram in September. He later asked if he could deposit some checks into her account and she would be able to keep the money left over. On Nov. 29, he deposited two checks, one for $2,822 and the other for $2,794. The victim said her mother noticed the unusual activity on her account and called her bank. In the meantime, Ahmad convinced the victim to send money via Western Union to a woman in Indiana in the amount of $549. Of course, she later found that the checks deposited into her account were phony and she was out the $549.

Other incidents

500 block of Northridge Road — On Dec. 18, two adult brothers got into a fight while either moving in or out of an apartment. The argument led to the two wrestling, then one spraying the other with a fire extinguisher. He did so because the other brother backed the moving van into him. The other brother apparently took the extinguisher away and hit his brother on the head. The one brother accused the other of being high on cocaine. They were separated and no arrests were made.

Arrests

5500 block of Roswell Road — On Dec. 18, security officers at a discount department store said they noticed a female walking around the store. She then left. They realized after she left that some items were missing. A half-hour later, she returned and they monitored her and sure enough she was stealing items again. She removed the items from their packages, removed the bar codes, and concealed them in her boots, bag, and clothing. They detained her and escorted her to the security office. Once they told her the police were called, she tried to run off and assaulted the security officer. She was cuffed and later charged with stealing items valued at more than $600.

1500 block of Harbor Pointe Parkway — On Dec. 18, a 36-year-old woman reported that around midnight, she was asleep on the couch when she was hit on the head with a crutch by her boyfriend. She woke in time for him to throw a dirty diaper at her, which if not already, should be a felony. He was arrested.

6075 Roswell Road — On Dec. 19 around 3 a.m., cops were called to a nightclub regarding a fight. They were told a man in a Dodge Charger left the scene. Another patrol car stopped the car and observed a man with a deep cut over his eye, a broken nose and a swollen jaw. He told the cops the bouncer at the club beat him after an altercation. The bouncer was interviewed and denied hitting him, saying he fell when being kicked out. Apparently he knee-kicked him when the man was down. (Known as one form of the low-blow.)

The bouncer was a convicted felon and the officers found a gun on him during the search. He’s in jail for a number of charges, including battery. The club and the sheriff deputies working the club said they didn’t know he had a gun.

