Sandy Springs street trees cut down for Ashton Woods, Mercedes work

More than a dozen street trees on a median on Sandy Springs’ Abernathy Road were recently cut down for road work as part of the new Ashton Woods housing and Mercedes-Benz USA corporate headquarters. New trees will be planted along the roadside to replace them, according to the city.

The entire median on Abernathy between Barfield Road and Glenridge Drive is being removed for work to add turning and deceleration lanes for the twin developments, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun. She said 13 trees were removed for that work.

After the new lanes are complete, a partial median will be installed without any trees on it, Kraun said. Instead, the developers will plant new “fast-growing oaks” on both sides of Abernathy, she said.

More roadway changes are coming to that section of Abernathy soon, as the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to turn the interchange with Ga. 400 into a “diverging diamond.”

