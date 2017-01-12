Dunwoody seeking public input on Brook Run Park, other city parks

The city of Dunwoody is hosting a Parks and Recreation Master Plan update meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, to gather input on what residents would like to to see in the future for Brook Run Park and other city parks.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 4755 N. Peachtree Road.

At this public input meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to provide ideas, desires and needs for the future of Brook Run Park as well as other city parks, according to a press release.

The meeting is part of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan Update initiative to take a look at current facilities, programs and services with the help of the community and to plan for the future of the city’s parks and recreation services.

For more information, visit dunwoodyga.gov/2016ParksMasterPlan or email parks@dunwoodyga.gov.

