Gannon elected new presiding officer of DeKalb Board of Commissioners

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners have elected Kathie Gannon as presiding officer.

Gannon, who represents Super Commission District 6 that makes up the western half of DeKalb County and includes Brookhaven and Dunwoody, was elected at the commission’s first meeting of 21017 on Jan. 10. As presiding officer, Gannon will chair the board meetings and establishes the board agenda. She replaces Commissioner Larry Johnson, who has served as presiding officer for seven years.

“I’m honored to have been chosen by my peers, and I thank Commissioner Larry Johnson for his dedicated service,” said Gannon in a press release. “My goal is to improve how the Board of Commissioners work. In our form of government the CEO is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the departments. The Board of Commissioners establishes policies.”

Gannon has immediately called for a Board retreat to reach a consensus on which policies the Board will address first.

“There are plenty of issues we must consider: police retention, dilapidated housing, economic development, funding for roads and transportation, and more. I want our Board to reach a consensus on what we tackle first. Then I want to use our committees to focus on them, hear from experts and find solutions,” Gannon said in the release.

Gannon represents approximately 350,000 citizens in the western half of DeKalb County and is one of two Super District Commissioners. The DeKalb Board of Commissioners is comprised of five district commissioners and two super districts. She was re-elected in 2016 to a fourth term.

