Ireland-based cybersecurity company opening center in Brookhaven, promises to create 500 jobs

A global company providing payment card industry, cybersecurity and compliance solutions to businesses is opening a call center in Brookhaven in Perimeter Summit, promising to create more than 500 jobs and invest $2 million in DeKalb County.

A Jan. 12 press release from Gov. Nathan Deal states that Sysnet Global Solutions, based in Dublin, Ireland, is opening the new call center after a “successful economic mission to Ireland.”

“By choosing Georgia for this call center, Sysnet will tap in to our world-class infrastructure network and generate new jobs for DeKalb County. Once again, a global leader has chosen to come to Georgia to be a part of our success,” Deal said in the release.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said the city is looking forward forward to working with Sysnet Global Solutions.

“‘Céad Mile Fáilte’ to Sysnet Global Solutions,” Ernst said in press release. “This is exciting news — 500 plus jobs is always a great sign of a vibrant economy, and we look forward to the positive impacts this move to our great city will bring. Brookhaven ‘go Bragh!’”

Sysnet Global Solutions is a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions that help businesses improve security and help acquiring organizations reduce risk.

“The opening of our Atlanta based, Customer Contact Centre will further enhance our relationship with both our current and prospective clients in this region,” said Sysnet CEO Gabriel Moynagh in the press release. “North America has always been a critical market for us and we have a number of exciting new initiatives that will commence in 2017.”

Services provided from the Brookhaven customer contact center in Perimiter Summit will include helping merchants secure their businesses and maintain compliance with standards such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. The center will operate 24 hours a day and provide multilingual support.

“We are extremely proud of the extraordinary service and support we provide to businesses globally, and as such, our people are vital to our very existence,” said Sysnet Chief People Officer Patrick Condren in the press release. “Atlanta provides us with a wealth of similar minded people who are committed to delivering outstanding customer service every time.”

Perimeter Summit is a new Class A office tower that received more than $6 million in tax breaks from Decide DeKalb, the county’s development authority.

