Major outage preventing 911 calls in DeKalb

DeKalb County has issued an urgent alert that AT&T has a major isolated outage preventing certain area codes + exchanges from dialing 911.

If your number begins with:

404-284

404-286

404-288

404-289

404-534

you must dial 678-406-7929 or 404-294-2911 to reach 911 in DeKalb County if needed. The outage is expected to last several hours. Follow DeKalb County on Twitter for more information https://twitter.com/ItsInDeKalb.

