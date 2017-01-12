Video: Thief targets two Sandy Springs apartment complexes

Sandy Springs Police released a video of a suspect they believe is responsible for thefts at two local apartment complexes in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 and are asking the public for help identifying the man.

The first incident was reported about 5 a.m. at Aspire Perimeter apartments located at 5385 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. Police responded after being called to the scene by an apartment complex employee who said someone entered the front office through a window. After rifling through several desk drawers the suspect stole five $25 restaurant gift cards, according to a police report, and was seen driving away in a white Ford two-door F150.

At about 9 a.m., police got a call of another break-in this time at The Falls at Sandy Springs at 5555 Roswell Road and located across from the Prado Shopping Center. The suspect is seen on video surveillance before 7 a.m. trying to pry open the front door before entering through a side window, according to a police report. Surveillance video shows the suspect ransacking the leasing office and rummaging through a safe, but no items are believed to have been stolen. The suspect was also seen driving a white Ford F150.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. William Johnson at 770-551-3314 or Crime Stoppers of Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

