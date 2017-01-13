BCN gets update on Ga. 400 park, road improvements

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods received an update on the proposed park over Georgia 400 from Buckhead CID Executive Director Jim Durrett at its Jan. 12 meeting.

Calling the park a priority, Durrett said BCID is halfway through a year-long study on the half-mile-long greenspace and gathering spot, which would stretch from the Atlanta Financial Center on Peachtree Road to the Lenox Road/Ga. 400 interchange.

Durrett said the park would feature an amphitheater that could seat up to 2,000 people, a hardscape area for markets and events, and a lush green space. He said BCID is talking with Atlanta Botanical Garden about maintaining the garden portion of the park.

The cap park would cost anywhere from $195 million to $245 million to build and another $2 million per year to maintain, Durrett said. He said BCID would be looking for federal and state dollars, as well as corporate, foundation and contribution money to build the park.

Which originally proposed by BCID, the park is now part of the “BUCKHEAD REdeFINED” master planning effort for the central commercial district’s streetscape, which is overseen by Livable Buckhead. As part of the process, the park’s feasibility and funding sources are being examined. The next master plan meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19.

The BCN also heard an update from GDOT area manager Brad Humphrey on the timeline for improvements to the Moores Mill and Northside Parkway intersection. Humphrey said the contractor was already onsite and fencing had gone up. Installation of new water lines are slated to begin mid-February and then widening of the road will proceed from there. Georgia Power will also have to move some of its transmission lines. Dedicated left turn lanes are being installed along Moores Mill and Northside, which will be the main upgrade, Humphrey said. The project is slated to be complete by November.

