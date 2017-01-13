Brookhaven officials participate in Atlanta Hawks ‘beam signing’

Brookhaven city officials put signed their names on a steel beam that will be used in the construction of the new Atlanta Hawks practice facility now going up in Executive Park.

The ceremonial beam signing took place Jan. 12 at Philips Arena and included Mayor John Ernst, Councilmembers Joe Gebbia and Bates Mattison, Police Chief Gary Yandura, Deputy Police Chief Juan Grullon, City Manager Christian Sigman and City Attorney Chris Balch who were joined by Hawks CEO Steve Koonin, Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, Dr. Scott Boden-Director of Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center, and Hawks players Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap and Dennis Schroder.

The Hawks and Emory Healthcare have teamed up to construct a sports medicine and training center on Executive Park Drive and the facility will also serve as the team’s official practice site. The facility is expected to open in October.

Photos by City of Brookhaven.

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments