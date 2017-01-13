Legendary baseball coach to speak at Riverwood fundraiser

Legendary college baseball coach Ron Polk will speak Jan. 25 at Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs as a fundraiser for the school’s baseball team.

Polk won several Southeastern Conference championships as the longtime coach at Mississippi State and took the University of Georgia team to the College World Series. He’s in the College Baseball Hall of Fame, among many other honors.

Polk is also the author of “The Baseball Playbook,” a now standard manual of the game, and will sign copies at the event, which also will include a discussion of the school’s new Raider Park baseball field, set to open this spring.

Polk’s appearance is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the school at 5900 Raider Drive. Suggested admission is a $10 donation.

For more information, email RaiderBaseballLegacy@gmail.com or visit the Riverwood Athletics website at RiverwoodAthletics.org.

