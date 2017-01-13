Report: Dunwoody Police bust up escort service near City Hall

The Dunwoody Police Department busted up an escort service that was located in apartments across the street from City Hall where the police department is located, according to a report by WSB-TV.

According to WSB-TV, seven people were arrested Dec. 29 at the Savannah at Park Place Apartments at 31 Perimeter Center East and charged with prostitution, racketeering, pimping and drug possession, among other charges.

Dunwoody City Hall, where the police department is located, is at 41 Perimeter Center East.

