Marist School alumnus McVay named Los Angeles Rams head coach

Former Marist School War Eagle quarterback Sean McVay is now the NFL’s youngest head coach ever and his high school mentors could not be prouder.

McVay, Class of 2004, was named head coach of the Los Angeles Rams Jan. 12, making the 30-year-old the youngest head coach in NFL history.

McVay goes to to the Rams after three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins.

While at Marist, McVay helped lead the War Eagles to earn the 2003 Class AAAA state championship title. After graduating from Marist, McVay went on to a four-year career at Miami University (Ohio), and then he began his coaching career in 2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a Marist press release.

“I am incredibly honored by this opportunity and I want to start by thanking Mr. Kroenke and Kevin Demoff for their faith in me to lead the Los Angeles Rams as head coach,” McVay said in a statement. “Collectively, we are committed to building a championship caliber team, and I’m excited to start that process and make our fans proud.”

Marist School football coach of 41 years, Alan Chadwick, coached McVay during his time as quarterback for the War Eagles.

“Sean was and has been a very special part of the Marist’s ‘Long Blue Line’. We knew from the start he was going to do great things because of all the outstanding qualities he possessed,” said Chadwick in a press release.

“His knowledge of the game, outstanding character, leadership, competitiveness and explosive skills made him an exceptional quarterback in our system. The Rams have chosen wisely and just added a great many supporters from the Marist War Eagle Nation,” Chadwick said.

Marist School Athletic Director Tommy Marshall, who has led the athletics department at Marist for 20 years, also recognized McVay’s talents while he was at Marist.

“Sean was one of our leaders at Marist as a student-athlete,” Marshall said in a press release. “As the starting quarterback on our football team, he was a great student of the game. He not only studied his position as quarterback, but he also knew what everyone else was supposed to do on any given play on offense. His servant leadership was certainly a major factor in our winning the 2003 state championship.”

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments