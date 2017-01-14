Dunwoody Police seeking suspect in residential car break-ins

Dunwoody Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a suspect who is believed to be behind a rash of car break-ins in residential neighborhoods.

On Jan. 11, a surveillance camera at a home on Poppleford Lane recorded a suspect at about 4:45 a.m. attempting to break in to cars parked in the driveway, according to police.

The suspect was with two other people and they drove away in a luxury vehicle, possibly a Cadillac or Mercedes, according to police. Several entering autos of unlocked vehicles were later reported in the area of North Peachtree Road.

Anyone with information regarding this case or suspect is asked to contact Det. Jesus Maldonado at 678-382-6914 or jesus.maldonado@dunwoodyga.gov or submit an anonymous tip at http://bit.ly/DPD_Submit_a_Tip

