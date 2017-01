MARTA seeking input on funding priorities at Jan. 18 meetings

MARTA will hold two public “listening sessions” at its Buckhead headquarters on Jan. 18 to get input on how to spend new funding coming soon from a voter-approved 0.5 percent increase in its sales tax.

The listening sessions run 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Both will be held at MARTA headquarters at 2424 Piedmont Road, near the Lindbergh Center MARTA Station.

For more information, see itsmarta.com.

