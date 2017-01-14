Sandy Springs Police officer injured by hit-and-run driver

A Sandy Springs Police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver while making a traffic stop on Roswell Road Jan. 13, according to Reporter Newspapers broadcast partner CBS46. The officer reportedly received minor injuries.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near the Morgan Falls Road intersection. A video released by the police department shows the officer standing at the driver’s side door of the car he pulled over. Another vehicle appears to brush him, causing him to jump slightly forward. The driver did not stop, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a bright blue compact car, possibly a Ford. Anyone with information about the driver’s identity can call the police department at 404-843-6637.

