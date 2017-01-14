Sandy Springs to present plan for Mt. Paran/Powers Ferry intersection

The city of Sandy Springs will present planned improvements for the Mt. Paran/Powers Ferry roads intersection at a Jan. 26 open house.

The plans include ways to “alleviate the existing bottleneck conditions,” according to a press release. They also include sidewalks and other pedestrian improvements.

The event will be an “open house” format without a presentation, but with officials displaying plans and answering questions.

The event will run 6 to 8 p.m. at Holy Spirit Preparatory School, 4820 Long Island Drive.

