Sandy Springs to present plan for Mt. Paran/Powers Ferry intersection

The city of Sandy Springs will present planned improvements for the Mt. Paran/Powers Ferry roads intersection at a Jan. 26 open house.
The plans include ways to “alleviate the existing bottleneck conditions,” according to a press release. They also include sidewalks and other pedestrian improvements.
The event will be an “open house” format without a presentation, but with officials displaying plans and answering questions.
The event will run 6 to 8 p.m. at Holy Spirit Preparatory School, 4820 Long Island Drive.