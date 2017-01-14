Trump blasts U.S. Rep. Lewis’s district as ‘falling apart,’ ‘crime-infested’

President-elect Donald Trump has blasted U.S. Rep. John Lewis’s 5th Congressional District as being in “horrible shape,” “falling apart” and “crime-infested.” The district includes parts of Buckhead and Brookhaven, with Lewis’s name appearing on a new school in the latter city.

Trump, a Republican, made the comments in two tweets on Jan. 14 as part of a political argument with Lewis, a Democrat. In part of an NBC News interview released Jan. 13, Lewis had blasted Trump as not a “legitimate president” due to alleged Russian government tampering in the election.

In the two tweets, Trump’s full comment stated:

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk–no action or results. Sad!”

The 5th Congressional District covers most of the city of Atlanta while also extending south into Clayton County and east into the Druid Hills area.

Parts of the district have significant crime rates, and Atlanta is tackling a range of infrastructure issues with a series of bond-funded projects. However, the district also includes such booming areas and institutions as Atlanta’s Downtown and Midtown; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Emory University; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Buckhead is among the wealthiest neighborhoods in the entire South.

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments