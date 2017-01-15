Widgetized Section

Posted by on January 15, 2017.

Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce names new board of directors

The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce recently named its 2017 Board of Directors.

The are: Jay Groundwater – Signum Group; David Lee – Atlanta Hawks; David Tatum – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; Elizabeth Warren – Complete Spine Solutions Brookhaven; Eric Hunger – ElectroBike Georgia;

Jim Feeney – Signs of Intelligence;  City Councilmember Joe Gebbia – City of Brookhaven, Georgia; Kris Sokolowski – Quantum Tech Solutions; Kristen Hallom – Comcast Business Solutions Provider; Kyle Langley – IBERIABANK; Luke Story – Georgia Association of Broadcasters; Michelle Hall – Oglethorpe University; Nancy Plesnarski – 18/8 Fine Men’s Salons – Brookhaven; Raul Cruz – Ultimate Marketing Group; Theresa Blakey – Farmers Insurance; and Rick Martin – Consultant.

Staff members of the Chamber are Alan Goodman – President; Barbara Barber – Consultant; Renee’ Stapleton – Volunteer; Tamay Shannon – Social Media.

