Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce names new board of directors

The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce recently named its 2017 Board of Directors.

The are: Jay Groundwater – Signum Group; David Lee – Atlanta Hawks; David Tatum – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; Elizabeth Warren – Complete Spine Solutions Brookhaven; Eric Hunger – ElectroBike Georgia;

Jim Feeney – Signs of Intelligence; City Councilmember Joe Gebbia – City of Brookhaven, Georgia; Kris Sokolowski – Quantum Tech Solutions; Kristen Hallom – Comcast Business Solutions Provider; Kyle Langley – IBERIABANK; Luke Story – Georgia Association of Broadcasters; Michelle Hall – Oglethorpe University; Nancy Plesnarski – 18/8 Fine Men’s Salons – Brookhaven; Raul Cruz – Ultimate Marketing Group; Theresa Blakey – Farmers Insurance; and Rick Martin – Consultant.

Staff members of the Chamber are Alan Goodman – President; Barbara Barber – Consultant; Renee’ Stapleton – Volunteer; Tamay Shannon – Social Media.



