Dunwoody’s Tilly Mill Road construction set for Jan. 20-22

The city of Dunwoody will soon begin upgrades to Tilly Mill Road which will require work crews to close a portion of Tilly Mill Road and reroute traffic from Jan. 20 through Jan. 22, according to a city press release.

The road closure and detour during this period will begin at the intersection of North Peachtree Road at Tilly Mill Road and extend east to the intersection of Peeler Road at Tilly Mill Road. The road closure and detour will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and end the next day, Saturday, Jan. 21, at noon. During this period, the detour will re-rout traffic north of the road closure utilizing Happy Hollow Road, Dunwoody Club Drive and Tilly Mill Road.

On Saturday afternoon, the section of Tilly Mill Road will then be open to one lane for additional work all day Saturday and Sunday if needed. The lane closure will be continually monitored and properly flagged and will shift traffic from one side of the road to other to facilitate road work and installation requirements. All work, road and lane closure and detour activities will be dependent on weather conditions during the construction period, according to the press release.

The road closure and detour will permit work crews to replace and install a major portion of storm drain pipe.

“This work is critical to help safely and securely install the new pipe adjacent to and above several major utility lines which serve homeowners and residents at the Assisted Living Facility on Tilly Mill Road,” the press release states.

While the road closure and detour will be a temporary inconvenience, the closure is needed to ensure the proper installation of the storm drain pipe and the safety of the construction crews. The closure also ensures residents in the direct area/path of the work will have access to and from homes and driveways as needed. Crews will be on hand throughout construction to offer assistance and guidance on entering and exiting properties within the construction zone.

The affected intersections will be closed off with proper barricades and a police presence will be maintained at both intersections during the road closure and detour period. There will also be detour directional signs onsite and a map rendering of the detour area can be viewed on the Tilly Mill Road at North Peachtree Road Project Page (http://dunwoodyga.gov/index.php?section=projects&projectsection=8&project=26) showing appropriate routes to maneuver effectively within the area.

Contact the city of Dunwoody Project Team via email at construction@dunwoodyga.gov or by phone at 678-382-6850 with any concerns.

