Fire damages unit at Dunwoody apartment complex

A Jan. 15 fire damaged a unit at 2288 Dunwoody Crossing in the Dunwoody Village Apartments complex. Authorities and residents indicated there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The blaze at the apartment complex, located off North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody, left a two-story hole burned and bashed through part of the building’s back wall.

Previously known under different management as Broadstone at Dunwoody, the complex, which contains hundreds of apartments, has seen at least two other major fires in the past three years. A January 2014 blaze heavily damaged units at 2436 Dunwoody Crossing, and a December 2015 fire in the complex displaced about 10 households.

About John Ruch

Facebook Comments:

comments