MJCCA to host Jan. 22 workshop on responding to anti-Semitism

A free workshop on how parents and students can respond to anti-Semitic comments and bullying will be held Jan. 22 at Dunwoody’s Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

The “Words to Action” program is for adult and students in grades 5 through 12. It teaches “constructive words and effective responses,” according to a press release.

The program is presented by the MJCCA in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, Jewish Family & Career Services of Atlanta, Atlanta American Jewish Committee, Hillels of Georgia and Atlanta Rabbinical Association.

The workshop runs 4 to 6 p.m. at the MJCCA at Zaban Park, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. RSVPs are requested by Jan. 18 to atlanta.adl.org/wta/ or sweiss@adl.org.

