Brookhaven council renews Murphey Candler Park sports leagues contracts

The Brookhaven City Council voted Jan. 10 to renew contracts with the Murphey Candler Girls Softball Association, Murphey Candler Baseball and the Atlanta Colts Youth Association.

The contracts were renewed for five years and will be automatically renewed on an annual basis. Annual payments by the leagues to the city are: AYCA will pay $2,800 per year; the MCGSA will $1,600; and MCB will pay $5,600 annually.

As part of the contract, the leagues will pay for maintenance of the fields and cover utility and water costs. When the leagues are not in season, other groups will have access to the fields according to city guidelines.

