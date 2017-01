NAPPS to hold Atlanta Board of Education panel discussion

North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools will hold its annual panel discussion with Atlanta Board of Education members Jan. 18 at Buckhead’s Warren T. Jackson Elementary School.

The board members will give updates about issues facing Atlanta Public Schools and the North Atlanta cluster, as well as answering audience questions.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the school at 1325 Mount Paran Road, Buckhead. For more information, see napps.us.

