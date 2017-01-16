Pedestrian signal funding at Dunwoody MARTA station approved

The Dunwoody City Council agreed Jan. 9 to enter into a contract between the city, MARTA and the Perimeter Community Improvement District to construct a mid-block pedestrian signal across Hammond Drive at the Dunwoody MARTA station.

The PCID received up to $320,000 in federal funds for the project and will be contributing $80,000 in matching funds. No city money will be used for the construction, according to a memo from Public Works Director Michael Smith to the City Council.

The signal will be a pedestrian hybrid signal, known as a HAWK, which displays a red light to motorists when a pedestrian activates the signal. The city will become owner of the improvements in the right-of-way and will be responsible for maintenance.

No timetable has been set for the project.

