Temple Sinai rabbi named Sandy Springs’ humanitarian of the year

Ron Segal, the senior rabbi at Temple Sinai, is the winner of the city of Sandy Springs’ annual Humanitarian Award, given at the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at City Hall Jan. 16.

Segal has served as senior rabbi of Temple Sinai, located on Dupree Drive in Sandy Springs, since 2006, after starting as associate rabbi in 1996. He was directly involved with the establishment of the Sandy Springs Community Assistance Center, Second Helpings: Atlanta and Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb, according to a city press release.

Segal is a committee member of the Sandy Springs Interfaith Clergy Association, an organization he founded and chaired for many years. He has been nationally recognized through his selection as one of only several Executive Board members of the Central Conference of American Rabbis.

“Like Dr. King, Rabbi Segal is an inspiring spiritual leader whose thoughtful and compelling speeches and presentations motivate others from complacency,” the city said in the press release.

The Humanitarian Award was created as a tribute to Dr. King, known as a strong advocate for community services.

