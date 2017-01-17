Hanson sworn in as new state representative

State Rep. Meagan Hanson (R-Brookhaven) was recently sworn into office and has been assigned to serve on the Judiciary, Transportation and Special Rules committees.

“I hope that my constituents are as thrilled as I am with my committee assignments,” said Rep. Hanson in a prepared statement. “We now have a seat at the table for transportation decisions happening in our area as well as around the state.”

Hanson and other representatives were sworn in Jan. 9, the first day of the legislative session. She narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Taylor Bennett in the Nov. 9 election.

“I am truly honored to have the privilege of representing the people of Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Chamblee,” Hanson said. “I look forward to being their voice at the State Capitol for the next two years.”

The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.

