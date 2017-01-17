New state Rep. Silcox gets committee assignments

State Rep. Deborah Silcox (R-Sandy Springs) took office for the first time on Jan. 9 and recently received her first committee assignments.

Silcox, whose House District 52 includes large portions of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, was named to the Health & Human Services; Judiciary Non-Civil; and State Planning & Community Affairs committees, according to a press release.

Silcox won a special election last year to replace Joe Wilkinson, who retired after 16 years in the district seat.

Silcox can be reached at her state Capitol office at 404-656-0109.

