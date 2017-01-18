Patrice Ruffin named Brookhaven’s new Community Development Director

Patrice Ruffin was named this month as the city’s new Community Development Director.

Ruffin served as interim director for several months before being hired full-time to lead the department. Prior to her new job, she served as Brookhaven’s Deputy Director of Community Development from November 2014 to Jan. 17, 2017.

She has more than a decade of experience in the field of urban planning with a focus on the start-up of newly incorporated municipalities, zoning administration, community development and long range planning.

Before coming to Brookhaven, Ruffin worked in Sandy Springs as Manager of Planning and Zoning for The Collaborative between July 2011 and November 2014. Prior to that she worked in Sandy Springs for CH2M HILL OMI in Sandy Springs, first as a planner beginning in 2005 and working her way up to Assistant Director of Planning and Zoning from 2008 through 2011.

Ruffin replaces Ben Song, who resigned as Community Development Director in October to work for Gwinnett County.

About Dyana Bagby

Facebook Comments:

comments