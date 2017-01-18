Sandy Springs Police: Body discovered on Roswell Road does not appear to be a homicide

Sandy Springs Police said they discovered Jan. 17 a woman’s body next to a Dumpster at the Sprouts location at 4600 Roswell Road but it does not appear to be a homicide.

Evidence currently points to a suicide, police said.

“On Jan. 17 shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a call at Sprouts, 4600 Roswell Road. The officers found a deceased female on the side of the building, next to a Dumpster and detectives responded to the scene. And investigation continues but evidence thus far points to a suicide,” said Capt. Mike Lindstrom.

