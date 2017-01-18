Woman arrested in hit-and-run that injured Sandy Springs Police officer

A Sandy Springs woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-drive incident that injured a police officer.

Melanie Moser, 47, faces charges of hit and run and failing to abide by the move over law after striking Officer Leon Millholland Jan. 13 when he was on a traffic stop.

Police said the officer was on a traffic stop and standing next to the driver’s side door of a car he pulled over at 7840 Roswell Road, near the Morgan Falls Road intersection, when he was struck by a blue, passenger vehicle. The vehicle was traveling south and after it struck the officer, the driver failed to stop. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Earlier today, Jan. 18, officers located the suspect vehicle on Barrington Hills Drive. The owner of the vehicle was identified as Moser.

