More than 50 arrested in Dunwoody prostitution bust

Two alleged sex trafficking clubs in Dunwoody were recently busted up by law enforcement, resulting in the arrest of more than 50 people, according to police.

“During the fall of 2016, an anonymous tip was received from a concerned resident about a commercial sex organization based in Dunwoody. This tip led to a months-long investigation, which resulted in the identification of two organizations, Atlanta Gold Club Escorts and Lipstick and Shoes Escorts,” according to a Jan. 18 press release from Dunwoody Police.

One of the alleged escort services was operating out of an apartment complex across the street from Dunwoody City Hall and the Police Department. The other alleged escort service was operating out of another Dunwoody apartment complex.

Sam Crenshaw of Marietta, Darliene Crenshaw of Marietta and George Moore of Sandy Springs face charges of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Quinn, 46, was among the more than 50 people arrested in the prostitution ring bust and is charged with pandering and violation of the RICO Act.

Agencies who assisted in the investigation were the Atlanta Police Department’s APEX Unit, Cobb County Police Department, Clayton County Police Department and the Sandy Springs Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

