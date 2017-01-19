Adult and youth applications open for Leadership Sandy Springs program

Applications for the 2017-18 class of Leadership Sandy Springs (LSS) and its high school equivalent, Youth Leadership Sandy Springs (YLSS), are now available.

The nine-month leadership development program for adults, who are chosen based on criteria relating to prior leadership and community service, potential to contribute to the future of Sandy Springs, diversity and desire to be involved. Applicants must live or work in Sandy Springs.

YLSS accepts sophomores or juniors who live or go to school in Sandy Springs. In the class, students get leadership training and teamwork experience along with a unique chance to explore their community’s government, environment, public safety, economy and social services. During the school year, students will discover Sandy Springs in a cellphone scavenger hunt; act as attorneys in a mock trial; plan a new town center with city planners and developers; visit the county jail; develop a city budget; and explore the Chattahoochee River with a park ranger. At the end of the year, they create a group service project.

The LSS application deadline is March 15, with information available here. The YLSS application deadline is March 22, with information available here.

