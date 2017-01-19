Brookhaven Police seek suspects in rash of mail thefts

Brookhaven Police are seeking three suspects in a rash of mail thefts at local apartment complexes that have been taking place since December.

Two arrests in the thefts have so far been made — Regina Sutton is charged with theft by taking and identity fraud and Antwan Manuel is charged with stealing a motor vehicle, police announced Jan. 19.

Sutton, 34, of Atlanta was arrested in December while stealing mail in Brookhaven. Manuel, 25, also of Atlanta, was arrested by Atlanta Police for driving a vehicle reported stolen from Brookhaven, according to a press release.

Brookhaven Police released surveillance photos taken in December of three suspects as they steal from mailboxes in Brookhaven.

Sutton was released Jan. 14 on $2,000 bond from the Dekalb County Jail, according to court information. Antwon Manuel is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail, according to police.

Anyone with information on the three suspects in the photos is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta (www.crimestoppersatlanta.org) by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).

